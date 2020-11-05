5

Rookie boy group T1419 drop performance video teaser 2.1 before debut

Rookie boy group T1419 have dropped their performance video teaser '2.1' before their debut!

In the performance video teaser, T1419 give you an impressive display inside an empty pool. As previously reported, the upcoming MLD Entertainment boy group, including members Gunwoo, Kio, On, Leo, Noa, Zero, Sian, Kevin, and Kairi, will be making their debut in South Korea, Japan, and the United States in December. Before then, they'll be dropping their pre-debut performance video for "Dracula".

Are you excited for T1419's debut?

