Former 2NE1 member Minzy to debut in Philippines with new version of 'Lovely'

Former 2NE1 member Minzy is set to debut in the Philippines with a new version of "Lovely".



According to reports on November 13, Minzy signed a deal with the filipino agency Viva, and she'll be releasing a Tagalog version of her 2020 track "Lovely". Viva will be in partnership with the former 2NE1 member's self-established entertainment label MZ Entertainment and Open Door Artist Management.



Stay tuned for updates on Minzy's new version of "Lovely".



MABUHAY, Minzy! ⭐

We are happy to announce that Korean star, Minzy, is the newest addition to our growing roster of talented artists!



Welcome to VIVA, Minzy! #VivaRecords #VivaEntertainment #VivaArtistAgency pic.twitter.com/9l59zWSDrm — Viva Records (@viva_records) November 13, 2020