Former 2NE1 member Minzy to debut in Philippines with new version of 'Lovely'

Former 2NE1 member Minzy is set to debut in the Philippines with a new version of "Lovely".
According to reports on November 13, Minzy signed a deal with the filipino agency Viva, and she'll be releasing a Tagalog version of her 2020 track "Lovely". Viva will be in partnership with the former 2NE1 member's self-established entertainment label MZ Entertainment and Open Door Artist Management.
Stay tuned for updates on Minzy's new version of "Lovely".
