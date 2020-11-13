14

Former 2NE1 member Minzy to debut in Philippines with new version of 'Lovely'

AKP STAFF

Former 2NE1 member Minzy is set to debut in the Philippines with a new version of "Lovely".

According to reports on November 13, Minzy signed a deal with the filipino agency Viva, and she'll be releasing a Tagalog version of her 2020 track "Lovely". Viva will be in partnership with the former 2NE1 member's self-established entertainment label MZ Entertainment and Open Door Artist Management.

Stay tuned for updates on Minzy's new version of "Lovely".

