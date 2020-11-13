Actor Nam Goong Min in talks to star in upcoming MBC drama 'The Black Sun'

Actor Nam Goong Min is in talks to star in the upcoming MBC drama 'The Black Sun'.



According to reports on November 13 KST, Nam Goong Min has received an offer to star in 'The Black Sun', a spy drama about a top agent who seeks out internal traitors. If cast, the actor will take on the role of Han Ji Hyuk, the best agent of the department of overseas intelligence.



'The Black Sun' is set to premiere early next year on MBC, and the project reportedly has more than 15 billion Won ($13,507,854 USD) in funding.



In other news, Nam Goong Min is starring in the new tvN drama 'Day and Night', which premiers on the 30th.

