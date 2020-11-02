Actress Goo Hye Sun opens a new YouTube channel to introduce New Age piano music

Actress Goo Hye Sun opened a new YouTube channel to introduce new age piano music.

On November 1st, Goo Hye Sun posted a YouTube capture photo on her Instagram, stating she wants to greet her fans through her new channel. She posted the photo with the caption, "I would like to say hello with the opening of my YouTube channel 'Studio Goo Hye Sun,'" and added the link to her channel.

The channel will feature New Age piano music created by the actress herself. In the video titled, 'Hello, this is Goo Hye Sun", she stated she wants to introduce the New Age piano music to many people. She explained, "I made the channel with the desire to let many people know about the New Age music through the music I composed."







She also stated, "I look forward to meeting you all by the time I share all the music I made." Goo Hye Sun had released her New Age piano album in 2009, 2015, and in September of this year.



