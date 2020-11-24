YoonA, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Ji Won, & more confirm they've tested negative for COVID19

On November 25, numerous stars of drama series which recently halted filming due to potential COVID19 cases released updates on their testing results.

As of November 25, the main stars of JTBC's upcoming drama 'Hush' including Hwang Jung Min and Girls' Generation's YoonA have tested negative for COVID19.

Actress Shin Hye Sun, expected to star as the female lead of tvN's latest fusion historical drama 'Mr. Queen', also updated media outlets on this day to confirm that the actress has tested negative for the virus. Another female lead actress, Kim Ji Won of the new Kakao TV drama series 'City Couple's Way of Love', likewise confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID19, and that she never had close contact with the supporting actor from the drama's filming set who tested positive. All of the cast and crew members chose to undergo voluntary testing as a safety precaution, and many of them are currently awaiting results.

Most of the cast and crew members of SBS's ongoing drama series 'Penthouse' including Park Eun Suk, Uhm Ki Joon, Bong Tae Kyu, and more have also confirmed that they've tested negative.