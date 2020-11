E'LAST has dropped their tracklist for their comeback.



The group will be having their first comeback since debuting this past June, but the comeback will not include Wonjun as he'll be sitting out due to 'Boni Hani' schedules. The 2nd mini-album 'Awake' includes 5 songs - "Intro", title song "Tears of Chaos", "Present", and "Because of You". Each song is a different genre.

E'LAST will be coming back on November 11th at 6PM KST.