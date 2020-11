NCT's Doyoung will be making his acting debut.

He'll be playing the leading role Son Ji Woo in the drama 'Mountainside Stalker'. The drama is about an 18-year-old high school student who gets the power to see the future. Son Ji Woo is a perfect high school student with the best looks, personality, and grades, but has a mother who is slowly losing her memory.

The drama will air next year.