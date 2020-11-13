52

Posted by beansss 2 hours ago

BTS's Jimin, ASTRO's Moonbin, & NCT's Jaehyun top individual male idol brand value rankings for November

On November 14, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of individual male idols for this month, based on big data analysis. 

From October 13 through November 13, the Institute analyzed big data of 653 male K-Pop idols in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

Unwavering at the #1 spot once again for this month was BTS's Jimin, earning a total of 5,192,015 points. In 2nd place, ASTRO's Moonbin rose up to the top 3 rankings for the first time ever, with a total of 3,954,327 brand value points. 3rd place went to NCT's Jaehyun, following Moonbin closely with 3,870,841 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, EXO's Kai, BTS's Jungkook, BTS's RM, BTS's Jin, and BTS's SUGA. Check out the full rankings below!

Nate_with_luv281 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congrats to all of them,deserve

Also im a proud Jimin Stan and army once again

jimin IT boy.

yesdrama1,930 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

King Jimin ♥

