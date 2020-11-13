BTS's Jimin, ASTRO's Moonbin, & NCT's Jaehyun top individual male idol brand value rankings for November

On November 14, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of individual male idols for this month, based on big data analysis.

From October 13 through November 13, the Institute analyzed big data of 653 male K-Pop idols in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.





Unwavering at the #1 spot once again for this month was BTS's Jimin, earning a total of 5,192,015 points. In 2nd place, ASTRO's Moonbin rose up to the top 3 rankings for the first time ever, with a total of 3,954,327 brand value points. 3rd place went to NCT's Jaehyun, following Moonbin closely with 3,870,841 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, EXO's Kai, BTS's Jungkook, BTS's RM, BTS's Jin, and BTS's SUGA. Check out the full rankings below!

