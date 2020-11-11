CNBLUE gear up for return with 'Then, Now, and Forever' in individual comeback photos

The members of CNBLUE are as dashing as ever, as they gear up for their long-awaited comeback!

Ahead of the full release of their upcoming 8th mini album 'Re-Code', CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Minhyuk, and Jungshin have released a handsome set of individual jacket photos. The subdued, brown and gray tones strongly hint at nostalgic, wintry moods, possibly giving away hints to the band's comeback title track "Then, Now, and Forever".

Check out the members' latest teaser photos below! CNBLUE's 8th mini album comeback is set for November 17 at 6 PM KST.