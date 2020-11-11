Fans think these are the best idol stage names

Idols and even actors are known to use stage names as they promote. Sometimes these artists want to keep a separate persona from their private lives as they want a clear distinction between their personal lives and their celebrity lives.

Sometimes, celebrities give themselves unique stage names or names that no one has realized was a stage name. So without further ado, here are twenty idols with stage names that fans think are well named.

Seventeen's DK (DoKyeom)

Real name: Lee Seok Min

Cosmic Girls' Seola

Real name: Kim Hyun Jung

Cosmic Girls' Bona

Real name: Kim Ji Yeon

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo

Real name: Son Joo Yeon





GFriend's Yuju

Real name: Choi Yuna

GFriend's Eunha

Real name: Jung Eun Bi

DIA's Eunchae

Real name: Kwon Chae Won

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Real name: Lee Dong Min

Oh My Girl's Arin

Real name: Choi Ye Won

B1A4's Sandeul

Real name: Lee Jung Hwan

NCT's Haechan

Real name: Lee Dong Hyuk

SHINee's Onew

Real name: Lee Jin Ki

UP10TION's Sunyoul

Real name: Sun Ye In

LOONA's Chuu

Real name: Kim Ji Woo





Girls' Generation's Seohyun

Real name: Seo Joo Hyun

NU'EST's Ren

Real name: Choi Min Ki

BLACKPINK's Rose

Real name: Park Chae Young/ Roseanne Park

Pentagon's Yeo One

Real name: Yeo Chang Gu

SF9's Dawon

Real name: Lee Sang Hyuk

BTS's SUGA

Real name: Min Yoon Gi





BTS's J-Hope

Real name: Jung Ho Seok