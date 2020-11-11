15

0

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans think these are the best idol stage names

AKP STAFF

Idols and even actors are known to use stage names as they promote. Sometimes these artists want to keep a separate persona from their private lives as they want a clear distinction between their personal lives and their celebrity lives.

Sometimes, celebrities give themselves unique stage names or names that no one has realized was a stage name. So without further ado, here are twenty idols with stage names that fans think are well named.

Seventeen's DK (DoKyeom)

Real name: Lee Seok Min

Cosmic Girls' Seola

Real name: Kim Hyun Jung

Cosmic Girls' Bona

Real name: Kim Ji Yeon

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo
Real name: Son Joo Yeon


GFriend's Yuju

Real name: Choi Yuna

GFriend's Eunha

Real name: Jung Eun Bi

DIA's Eunchae

Real name: Kwon Chae Won

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Real name: Lee Dong Min

Oh My Girl's Arin

Real name: Choi Ye Won

B1A4's Sandeul

Real name: Lee Jung Hwan

NCT's Haechan

Real name: Lee Dong Hyuk

SHINee's Onew

Real name: Lee Jin Ki

UP10TION's Sunyoul

Real name: Sun Ye In

LOONA's Chuu

Real name: Kim Ji Woo


Girls' Generation's Seohyun

Real name: Seo Joo Hyun

NU'EST's Ren

Real name: Choi Min Ki

BLACKPINK's Rose

Real name: Park Chae Young/ Roseanne Park

Pentagon's Yeo One

Real name: Yeo Chang Gu

SF9's Dawon

Real name: Lee Sang Hyuk

BTS's SUGA

Real name: Min Yoon Gi


BTS's J-Hope

Real name: Jung Ho Seok

NAFanBoy414 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I really love a lot of these name but the thing I will never understand is when korean idols have stage names that are other korean names.

1

btsisajoke3 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

CHANGGU JUGEOSSEOYO!!!

