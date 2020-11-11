Fans think these are the best idol stage names

Idols and even actors are known to use stage names as they promote. Sometimes these artists want to keep a separate persona from their private lives as they want a clear distinction between their personal lives and their celebrity lives.
Sometimes, celebrities give themselves unique stage names or names that no one has realized was a stage name. So without further ado, here are twenty idols with stage names that fans think are well named.
Real name: Lee Seok Min
Real name: Kim Hyun Jung
Real name: Kim Ji Yeon
Cosmic Girls' Eunseo
Real name: Son Joo Yeon
Real name: Choi Yuna
Real name: Jung Eun Bi
Real name: Kwon Chae Won
Real name: Lee Dong Min
Real name: Choi Ye Won
Real name: Lee Jung Hwan
Real name: Lee Dong Hyuk
Real name: Lee Jin Ki
Real name: Sun Ye In
Real name: Kim Ji Woo
Real name: Seo Joo Hyun
Real name: Choi Min Ki
Real name: Park Chae Young/ Roseanne Park
Real name: Yeo Chang Gu
Real name: Lee Sang Hyuk
Real name: Min Yoon Gi
Real name: Jung Ho Seok
