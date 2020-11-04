CL exudes her effortless swag in Dingo Freestyle's 'Killing Verse'

The renowned hip-hop queen CL showed off her effortless swag on the new episode of 'Killing Verse' from the Dingo Freestyle YouTube channel.

The talented soloist appeared on the new episode, which aired October 29, as she showed various charismatic charm. CL performed various of her songs, such as "The Baddest Female," "Dirty Vibe," "Lifted," along with her new songs "+5STAR+" and "+HWA+."

Fans were excited to hear the baddest female artist sing her songs live. CL was able to show off a perfect performance as she showed how much she still enjoyed being on stage.

Many CL fans left welcoming comments on the video as they were ecstatic to see the artist fully unfold all her charms and talent on the clip.