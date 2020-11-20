7

2

News
Posted by beansss 51 minutes ago

MONSTA X featured in a collaboration OST with Snoop Dogg for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment has confirmed that MONSTA X participated in an OST track for Nickelodeon's brand new 'SpongeBob' movie, 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'!

What's more is that for this OST, MONSTA X tested out their chemistry with hip-hop musician Snoop Dogg in an upbeat EDM dance genre, titled "How We Do". Meanwhile, 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' featuring "How We Do" by MONSTA X & Snoop Dogg is now streaming worldwide via Netflix

Stay tuned for the full OST release, coming soon as well!

  1. MONSTA X
4 824 Share 78% Upvoted

0

nia-meria-2 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Wh... what

Share

0

honeyskincoffee10 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Wait what?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND