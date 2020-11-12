Chairman Lee Man Hee of Shincheonji Church released on bail

Chairman Lee Man Hee (age 89) of the General Assembly of Shincheonji Church of Jesus was released on bail.

He left the Suwon Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province in a wheelchair on the afternoon of November 12 KST.

On this day, the 11th criminal division of the Suwon District Court cited Chairman Lee's application for bail for 100 million KRW (~89,819 USD).

The court cited, "The elderly defendant seems to have deteriorated in his health while in custody. Also, the hearing has progressed to a considerable extent with witness questioning and investigations on key witnesses. It is not likely that the defendant will destroy evidence."



Meanwhile, Chairman Lee was arrested and indicted on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law and obstruction of official execution when the COVID19 spread in Shincheonji back in February.





