BTS's SUGA greets fans through a casual 'V Live' broadcast after his shoulder surgery

On November 21, BTS's SUGA greeted fans through a 'V Live' broadcast, his first time appearing in front of fans after his shoulder surgery.

Due to his surgery, SUGA was unable to attend BTS's comeback press conference back on November 20 in light of the worldwide release of 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'. He will also be sitting out of BTS's promotions for a short while, in order to focus on his recovery.

During his 'V Live', SUGA assured fans by saying, "I'm doing well. The pain is almost all gone, and it is throbbing less. After getting the surgery, it really hurts for about 3 days. You can't sleep. But now, I'm sleeping fine. These days, I'm studying English very diligently. I'm also working on music."

SUGA then opened up about his decision to go through with the surgery. He remarked, "I thought it was just an aftereffect of the accident. It kept throbbing on rainy days and so I just thought it was because I went through the accident. But over time, it got worse. There was a moment where I decided that I needed to get surgery. While filming our ad, I realized that I could't hold up the 500ml cider bottle with my left hand, because it hurt so much."

He continued, "Until about early last year, I worked out really hard. Since my shoulders were so bad, I tried pilates and physical therapy and a lot of things, but it was okay when I wasn't performing and bad when I was."

Finally, when asked what's the most difficult thing about not participating in promotions, SUGA answered, "A day feels so long. In the end, people need to work. I used to have schedules every day. Now, I wonder, what should I do. How can I have a productive day."