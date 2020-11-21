Watch Performances from 'JUMF 2020 Special' of 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week featured performances from the 'JUMF 2020 Festival in Jeonju'. Bling Bling debuted with "G.G.B", and STAYC made their debut with "So Bad". As for comebacks, Henry returned with "Radio", Momoland came back with "Ready or Not", Woodz made a comeback with "Bump Bump", Norazo came back with "Bread", Natty returned with "Teddy Bear", and JBJ95 made their comeback with "Jasmin".



There were no winners announced today.



Performances also included IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, Ha Sung Woon, TREASURE, MONSTA X, AB6IX, SECRET NUMBER, Park Ji Hoon, LOONA, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, and Cosmic Girls CHOCOME.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: Bling Bling







DEBUT: STAYC







COMEBACK: Henry







COMEBACK: Momoland







COMEBACK: Woodz







COMEBACK: Norazo







COMEBACK: Natty







COMEBACK: JBJ95







IZ*ONE







Stray Kids







Ha Sung Woon







TREASURE







MONSTA X







AB6IX







SECRET NUMBER







Park Ji Hoon







LOONA







DRIPPIN







P1Harmony







Cosmic Girls CHOCOME







