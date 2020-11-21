11

1

News
Watch Performances from 'JUMF 2020 Special' of 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week featured performances from the 'JUMF 2020 Festival in Jeonju'Bling Bling debuted with "G.G.B", and STAYC made their debut with "So Bad". As for comebacks, Henry returned with "Radio", Momoland came back with "Ready or Not", Woodz made a comeback with "Bump Bump", Norazo came back with "Bread", Natty returned with "Teddy Bear", and JBJ95 made their comeback with "Jasmin". 

There were no winners announced today. 

Performances also included IZ*ONEStray KidsHa Sung WoonTREASUREMONSTA XAB6IXSECRET NUMBERPark Ji HoonLOONADRIPPINP1Harmony, and Cosmic Girls CHOCOME.

Check out the performances below!

DEBUT: Bling Bling


==

DEBUT: STAYC


==

COMEBACK: Henry


==

COMEBACK: Momoland


==

COMEBACK: Woodz


==

COMEBACK: Norazo


==

COMEBACK: Natty


==

COMEBACK: JBJ95


===

IZ*ONE


==

Stray Kids


==

Ha Sung Woon


==

TREASURE


==

MONSTA X


==

AB6IX


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

Park Ji Hoon


==

LOONA


==

DRIPPIN


==

P1Harmony


==

Cosmic Girls CHOCOME


===

0

allmybiasrtaken6 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

yes back door

ooh woodz too! gonna enjoy that
guess i'll watch henry to see if he gained any flavor yet
p1harmony ewwwwww. guess i'll watch if they figured out how to give a good performance yet
chani is here and i have no opinion about it. i've realized that i always pick guys like chani to stan and i always regret it. i think the next person i stan should be someone really outgoing like me. like hoshi, except NOT annoying. a bang chan level of outgoingness would be nice

7 more replies

0

kpoptastique165 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

hi hyunjinnie <33333

