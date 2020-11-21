SM Entertainment president Lee Sung Soo discusses meaning of NCT, SuperM, & aespa's MV connections, mentions Red Velvet's return, NCT's global expansion

During a speech at a startup business conference, SM Entertainment's president Lee Sung Soo addressed the linkage between NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" MV, SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV, and aespa's "Black Mamba" MV, which recently caused a stir among fans.

Previously, fans were looking forward to potential comeback hints when SuperM and NCT U left viewers with puzzling, cryptic endings in their MVs. However, when SM Entertainment officially announced new girl group aespa's debut, fans quickly realized that the endings to SuperM and NCT U's MVs were hints for aespa, not for new music from the artists themselves.

According to SME's president Lee Sung Soo, "Here are some shots from our recently MVs, including NCT's 'Make A Wish', SuperM's 'One', and aespa's MV which was released this week. The 'New World' that I mentioned earlier is a new universe where a story does not involve just one team, but it is a large universe shared by all of the artists that we are working with. We call this the 'SM Culture Universe'. This is the gradual fulfillment of the 'Virtual World' that we first termed and announced as our goal in 2011."

[속보] SM 이성수 대표, "저희의 세계관은 이제 한 개의 팀이 아닌, 모든 아티스트들이 같이 공유하는 큰 세계관으로 펼쳐져 나간다" 공식언급 pic.twitter.com/KUNniNML0v — 렷 (@I_Demeanor) November 21, 2020

Next, Lee Sung Soo also discussed SM Entertainment's artist Red Velvet briefly, also garnering attention from netizens. He commented, "Red Velvet. Yes, there was a controversy recently, but regarding that matter, we have already apologized sincerely, and Red Velvet plan on returning with a more mature image very soon. We ask for your anticipation, attention, and support."

"더욱 더 성숙한 모습으로 레드벨벳은 곧 돌아오게 될 예정입니다" pic.twitter.com/Ztyv4r42Yn — 렷 (@I_Demeanor) November 21, 2020

Finally, Lee Sung Soo went on to describe the future model of NCT moving forward. "NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, and WayV. NCT's model is one where all of these teams expand infinitely. We are planning on expanding NCT into Japan, many of the nations and regions of Southeast Asia, America, Europe, Australia, and even Africa eventually. It sounds unbelievable, right? I can't believe it either. But we will fulfill it, and already, many trainees who have signed with us are pouring beads of sweat to fulfill what I just discussed. Next year, another big, new NCT team plans on debuting, so please look forward to it."

"저희는 일본, 동남아시아, 미국, 유럽, 호주, 그리고 아프리카까지 NCT를 확장할 계획입니다. 이미 많은 저희와 계약한 연습생들이 열심히 연습하고 있습니다. 바로 다음해에도 꽤나 큰 NCT의 팀이 데뷔를 할 예정이니까, 기대해주시기 바랍니다." pic.twitter.com/1wZ4idivHR — 렷 (@I_Demeanor) November 21, 2020

What do you think of SM Entertainment's plans and concept?