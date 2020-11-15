BTS named the 'Group of 2020' at the People's Choice Awards

BTS takes home yet another award.

The boys have been named the 'Group of 2020' at the E! People's Choice Awards. BTS was nominated for 'Group of 2020', 'Song of 2020' (with "Dynamite"), 'Album of 2020' (with 'Map of the Soul: 7'), and 'Music Video of 2020' (with "Dynamite"). The boys won the 'Group of 2020' category, where they were up against groups such as 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, and twenty one pilots.

Congratulations to BTS!



