Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

BTS named the 'Group of 2020' at the People's Choice Awards

BTS takes home yet another award.

The boys have been named the 'Group of 2020' at the E! People's Choice Awards. BTS was nominated for 'Group of 2020', 'Song of 2020' (with "Dynamite"), 'Album of 2020' (with 'Map of the Soul: 7'), and 'Music Video of 2020' (with "Dynamite"). The boys won the 'Group of 2020' category, where they were up against groups such as 5 Seconds of SummerBLACKPINKChloe x HalleCNCODan + ShayJonas Brothers, and twenty one pilots

Congratulations to BTS!


  1. BTS
xyed00784 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

HEY YO AUTHOR.......they had a clean sweep....won all the awards they were nominated.......check out the haters pissed off

darkangel4525,241 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

They SWEPT the awards and were the most awarded of the night.

🏆The Group of 2020
🏆The Album of 2020 (MOTS:7)
🏆The Song of 2020 (Dynamite)
🏆The Music Video of 2020 (Dynamite)

