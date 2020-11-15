CL decides to postpone 'ALPHA'

CL will be postponing the release of her album 'ALPHA'.



She revealed that she was preparing for ALPHA and 2021 while in America. However, while she was preparing, she thought of more ideas, and decided after much considerations that she would have to postpone the album. She explained that since it was her first physical album, she wanted to make it into something better than anything else. After conferring with all her team, she decided to postpone its release.

She will be releasing the album in early 2021 instead. You can read the announcement below.