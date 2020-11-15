12

6

News
Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

CL decides to postpone 'ALPHA'

CL will be postponing the release of her album 'ALPHA'.


She revealed that she was preparing for ALPHA and 2021 while in America. However, while she was preparing, she thought of more ideas, and decided after much considerations that she would have to postpone the album. She explained that since it was her first physical album, she wanted to make it into something better than anything else. After conferring with all her team, she decided to postpone its release.

She will be releasing the album in early 2021 instead. You can read the announcement below.

DMV2DMZ423 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's all good. Take time to put your best work forward. There is still lot of confusion and drama left to get through in America this year. "5 Stars" will tide me over along with the other catalog tracks in CL's repertoire.

tgantt94125 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Dang CL. I was looking forward to the album because 5 Star AND HWA were such bops. Hopefully she can promote more and increase anticipation. But also - shout out to her for even being able to make such a decision. Working with a label she would have little to NO say in that process. I'll be waiting for it.


