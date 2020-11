Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung awed with her emotional cover of BTS' "Fake Love".



She was one of the contestants for Group C on MBN's 'Lotto Singer'. During the first round, even though she was the youngest contestant, she awed everyone with her amazing cover for BTS' "Fake Love".

'Lotto Singer' airs every Saturday at 8:45 PM KST. Check our her performance above.