Music Video
Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

Super Junior D&E are ready to spread their 'Wings' in Japanese MV

AKP STAFF

Super Junior D&E have dropped the music video for their Japanese track "Wings".

In the MV, Donghae and Eunhyuk look back on their past memories in footage and photographs. "Wings" is the duo's first single album since their previous release 'Style' 2 years ago.

Watch Super Junior D&E's "Wings" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
  3. Donghae
  4. WINGS
0

tristanah3,520 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago
Nice

testralia227 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Very different from their current Kpop releases, I really like the vibe!

