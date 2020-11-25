Super Junior D&E are ready to spread their 'Wings' in Japanese MV

Super Junior D&E have dropped the music video for their Japanese track "Wings".
In the MV, Donghae and Eunhyuk look back on their past memories in footage and photographs. "Wings" is the duo's first single album since their previous release 'Style' 2 years ago.
Watch Super Junior D&E's "Wings" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
