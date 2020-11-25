7

0

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

PURPLE K!SS reveal spoiler film for pre-debut single 'My Heart Skip a Beat'

AKP STAFF

PURPLE K!SS have revealed the spoiler film for their pre-debut single 'My Heart Skip a Beat'.

In the spoiler film, the upcoming RBW Entertainment girl group introduce themselves and reveal some of their choreography. PURPLE K!SS are dropping their first digital single 'My Heart Skip a Beat' as a pre-debut release on November 26 KST.

Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS' debut?

  1. PURPLE K!SS
  2. MY HEART SKIP A BEAT
0 636 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,778
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,778
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,778

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND