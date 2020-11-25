PURPLE K!SS reveal spoiler film for pre-debut single 'My Heart Skip a Beat'

PURPLE K!SS have revealed the spoiler film for their pre-debut single 'My Heart Skip a Beat'.
In the spoiler film, the upcoming RBW Entertainment girl group introduce themselves and reveal some of their choreography. PURPLE K!SS are dropping their first digital single 'My Heart Skip a Beat' as a pre-debut release on November 26 KST.
Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS' debut?
