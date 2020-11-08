A Pink's Na Eun chosen as face of vegan skincare brand Glowoasis

A Pink's Naeun has been selected as brand model for a skincare brand!

On November 4 KST, vegan skincare brand Glowoasis revealed that Naeun was the new face for their brand. Glowoasis, which launched in the United States in September, does not test their products on animals or use animal-based ingredients, and incorporates vegan-sourced probiotics into their products to help strengthen the skin barrier.



"We chose Naeun as our brand model because, with her mysterious yet bubbly charm, we believe she can demonstrate the brand's healthy lifestyle and colorful atmosphere well," a Korean market representative for the brand stated. "We are grateful to Naeun for becoming Glowoasis' model, and we look forward to the various sides she will show in the future."



In a statement released by Play M Entertainment, Naeun revealed that she is delighted to be a model for a brand that promotes ethics and coexistence with nature.

Meanwhile, Naeun has also been participating in the JTBC variety program 'Gamsung Camping.'

Check out images from Naeun's campaign below!