BLACKPINK chosen as Variety's '2020 Group of the Year' in upcoming special 'Hitmakers' issue

BLACKPINK have been chosen as Variety's '2020 Group of the Year'!

On December 3 at 8 PM EST, Variety will be hosting a 'Hitmakers' broadcast through its official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, recognizing all of the winners of this year's special 'Hitmakers' issue. The special magazine issue will be available on December 2, featuring Harry Styles as the cover model and Variety's 'Hitmaker of the Year'. 

Other recipients of 2020 include: J Balvin for Collaborator of the Year, Charli XCX and A. G. Cook for Innovator of the Year, Roddy Ricch for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Lewis Capaldi for Songwriter of the Year, and more. For full details, visit Variety's website here

honeyskincoffee10 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Blackpink is the revolution (cue Forever young)

0

seafiant366 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

It was a good year for BlackPink fans since the album finally dropped. I loved the V1&V2 photobooks.

Variety however is a US film industry news website/tabloid, I never even knew they had a music section.

So while nice it'll have zero effect on BP popularity in the future to win this.

