Berry Good continues to tease 'ACCIO' comeback with lovely group concept images

Berry Good has prepared even more teasers ahead of their new single!





After the steady release of individual teaser photos, the JTG Entertainment girl group unveiled two group concept teasers for their new single "ACCIO," featuring all four members together. In one image, they are dressed in coordinated white and light denim outfits, while in the second, they are seen from behind, rolling luggage with them as they are seemingly ready to leave for a trip.



"ACCIO" comes roughly two year after their August 2018 full-length album 'Free Travel.' In the time between releases, Berry Good kept busy with a number of activities, including a Japan concert and OST features.

Meanwhile, "ACCIO" will drop on November 5, with music video teasers set for release on both November 3 and 4.

Check out the teasers below!