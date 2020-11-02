Super Junior show their closeness even after 15 years together in MV teaser for 'The Melody'

Super Junior has released a new teaser ahead of the release of their latest song!





On November 2 KST, the SM Entertainment veteran boy group unveiled a music video teaser for "The Melody," a pre-release single off of their upcoming 10th full-length album. The clip shows the members as they are currently, sitting on a long couch and playfully interacting with each other. The sight of all of them together is meant to create a sentimental mood, enouraging fans to recall memories of the group's past 15 years of activities.



"The Melody" was made to express gratitude toward not only the fans but fellow members, containing lyrics where the members thank each other for staying together the past 15 years and expressing hope that they will continue to sing together as they are now.



Meanwhile, the pre-release music video will be released on November 6 KST, while the album will come out sometime in December.

Check out the music video teaser above!