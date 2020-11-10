ASTRO's Moonbin & SF9's Hwiyoung show their close friendship & talk about their in-drama rivalry

On November 11, the cast and crew of Seezn/Lifetime's new web drama 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning' attended a press conference in light of the series' premiere!

The cast and crew members who attended this press conference included ASTRO's Moonbin, returning for another season of 'Mermaid Prince' after season 1, as well as Chae Won Bin, SF9's Hwiyoung, Yoo Na Gyul, and Moon Sang Min. During the interview, close fellow K-Pop idol friends ASTRO's Moonbin and SF9's Hwiyoung showed off their real-life friends bond.

First, the cast was asked why they chose to work on this production. Hwiyoung responded, "When I first saw the scenario, I thought it was fun. But another big reason why I wanted to do this project was because of Moonbin hyung. I wanted to board the Moonbin-bus. It rides very smoothly. It's a one-way ticket for the highway," causing laughter!

Next, Hwiyoung also mentioned the rivalry between the members of the swim club. "There is a competitive side to the drama since we are all in the swim club. I exercised myself to death trying to build up for the swim scenes, but it was not easy. We were all doing push ups on the set. It was intense," he recalled.

The two idol stars then mentioned their first encounters with each other, as Moonbin shared, "I first got to know Hwiyoung about 3 years ago, on a radio program. He had a nice personality and a nice body then. But when I saw him again for 'Mermaid Prince' filming, he had bulked up even more. Since we are close, it was comfortable working together." Hwiyoung similarly said, "I've known Moonbin hyung for about 3 years and he had a really nice body back then too. So I knew I had to work out like crazy. But I don't think I can compete with him in that area, so I just tried to best him with my facial expressions."

Finally, the male lead of the 'Mermaid Prince' series Moonbin named what celebratory event he'd fulfill if the web drama surpassed 2 million views. He commented, "I wasn't able to fulfill my promise for 'Mermaid Prince' season 1, when I said that I would dress up as a mermaid. So this time, I will dress up as a mermaid with Hwiyoung and we will go bungee jumping."

Meanwhile, 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning' premieres first via KT's Seezn starting on November 11 at 11 AM KST. The drama will also be available via Lifetime's official YouTube channel starting on November 18 at 9 PM KST.