Siwan & Shin Se Kyung make an adorable winter couple in newest teaser for JTBC's 'Run On' + character posters of Sooyoung & Kang Tae Oh

JTBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Run On' has released a medley of teasers to raise viewers' curiosity, ahead of its premiere next month!

The warm, winter romance series 'Run On' stars Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, and more, and revolves around individuals with different outlooks on life as they encounter one another and develop relationships. First, in a brand new teaser for the drama's upcoming premiere above, the main couple Siwan and Shin Se Kyung showcase their heartwarming chemistry together, spending an idle day-in on a winter day.

Below, JTBC has also released individual character posters of Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh, the story's secondary couple. Side by side, the two posters depict a scene where Kang Tae Oh's character Lee Young Hwa is drawing a portrait of Sooyoung's character Seo Dan Ah. Other hints such as the two characters' wardrobes indicate their different, maybe opposing personalities.

Are you looking for a romantic new drama series to warm up with this winter? Then be sure to tune in to the premiere of JTBC's 'Run On' on December 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

