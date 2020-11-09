16

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

47-year-old actress Kim Hye Eun boasts of her youthful beauty

Netizens were amazed by actress Kim Hye Eun's youthfulness. 

On November 10th, the actress uploaded a photo of herself on her social media. She posted the photo on her Instagram with the caption "Cat's front paws #Winter smell." 

앞발고양이 #겨울냄새

A post shared by 김혜은 (@kimhyeeun11) on

In the photo, the actress is taking a picture indoors with a slight smile on her face. She is wearing a simple t-shirt with a bare face. Many are astounded by her youthful look and can't believe that she is 47-years-old.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye Eun appeared in various dramas and has appeared on the MBC variety show 'Where Is My Home?'

hyukki-382 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Good! I thought for a second another one killed herself..

crystalwildfire3,458 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Wow what a misleading title...it sounds like she was bragging about how good she looks. Anyway i agree wow she certainly looks younger!

