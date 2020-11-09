47-year-old actress Kim Hye Eun boasts of her youthful beauty

Netizens were amazed by actress Kim Hye Eun's youthfulness.



On November 10th, the actress uploaded a photo of herself on her social media. She posted the photo on her Instagram with the caption "Cat's front paws #Winter smell."





In the photo, the actress is taking a picture indoors with a slight smile on her face. She is wearing a simple t-shirt with a bare face. Many are astounded by her youthful look and can't believe that she is 47-years-old.



Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye Eun appeared in various dramas and has appeared on the MBC variety show 'Where Is My Home?'



