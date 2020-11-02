TWICE member Jungyeon's sister shares photos of Jungyeon celebrating her birthday

Recently, fans were able to get an update on TWICE member Jungyeon and were relieved to see her healthy.



On November 1st, Jungyeon's sister/actress Gong Seung Yeon posted a video with a short caption "Congrats to my youngest sister's birthday. Let's be happy." In the video, Jungyeon was seen celebrating her birthday. Jungyeon is seen sitting in front of a cake wearing a birthday cake hat.

Jungyeon looks happy as she gathers her two hands to make a wish before blowing out the candles.



Fans expressed relief as they were able to see Jungyeon healthy and cheerful. Many left comments saying, "I missed you so much and it's nice to see you smiling", "I hope you are able to recover fully with a comfortable heart", and "We're always on your side."



Members of TWICE also added warmth to Jungyeon's birthday as they gave her heartfelt congratulatory messages through their official Instagram account. They left photos with captions saying "Jungyeon, you have to be the happiest person today", "Happy birthday my forever roommate", and "I hope today is the happiest day for you."





Earlier, Jungyeon announced her temporary suspension of activities due to health reasons ahead of TWICE's second full-length album comeback. JYP Entertainment stated in an official statement, "Jungyeon is currently experiencing psychological stress and anxiety. After discussing with the members, we've decided that Jungyeon needs absolute stability and rest. Jungyeon will be taking time off to recover her health."



Jungyeon later expressed her gratitude to fans by expressing her willingness to come back after recovery, and Jungyeon said on her official Instagram account, "The five years were filled with happiness thanks to ONCE (TWICE fandom name). Thank you. I will get better quickly and return to you well. Thank you for being with us for five years!"

Fans are glad to see Jungyeon well and hope she can return to them soon.

