2PM's Jun.K releases the track list for his upcoming solo album '20 Mins'

Just two days ago, 2PM's Jun.K began preparing for his solo comeback as he released a teaser image for his upcoming album.

Since then, he released three album posters in which he displayed three different vibes in each poster. On December 1 at midnight KST, the singer released a tracklist to his album, which will include seven total tracks. Jun.K is making his first solo comeback in three years since he released his second album back in 2017.

'20 Minutes' will be released on December 9 KST. So stay tuned for more teaser materials in the future!