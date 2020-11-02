14

0

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

2PM's Jun.K releases the track list for his upcoming solo album '20 Mins'

AKP STAFF

Just two days ago, 2PM's Jun.K began preparing for his solo comeback as he released a teaser image for his upcoming album. 

Since then, he released three album posters in which he displayed three different vibes in each poster. On December 1 at midnight KST, the singer released a tracklist to his album, which will include seven total tracks. Jun.K is making his first solo comeback in three years since he released his second album back in 2017.

'20 Minutes' will be released on December 9 KST. So stay tuned for more teaser materials in the future!

  1. 2PM
  2. Jun.K
1 551 Share 100% Upvoted

0

DMV2DMZ498 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

OH, SNAP!!! I see Versachoi's name (associated with some of my favorite KARD "Red Moon" tracks)! Jun.K might be coming with some real fire on par with his vocals!

Share
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
16 hours ago   74   53,443

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND