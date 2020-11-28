Jun.K has released the teaser image for his upcoming release '20 Mins'.
The teaser image below features two hands and a watch under an x-ray machine, reflecting the title of the 2PM member's upcoming release. Jun.K's third mini album '20 Mins' drops on December 9 KST, and it marks his first mini album since his discharge from the military and his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June.
Stay tuned for updates on Jun.K's comeback!
8
2
Posted by 1 hour ago
Jun.K counts down in '20 Mins' teaser image
Jun.K has released the teaser image for his upcoming release '20 Mins'.
3 598 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment