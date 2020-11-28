8

Posted by germainej

Jun.K counts down in '20 Mins' teaser image

Jun.K has released the teaser image for his upcoming release '20 Mins'.

The teaser image below features two hands and a watch under an x-ray machine, reflecting the title of the 2PM member's upcoming release. Jun.K's third mini album '20 Mins' drops on December 9 KST, and it marks his first mini album since his discharge from the military and his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June. 

Stay tuned for updates on Jun.K's comeback!

3 598 Share

Hottest2PMKhun251 pts
9 minutes ago

wow, even the watch seems to read 20 min to 2pm! Cannot wait for this

0

darinka-dasha44 pts
1 hour ago

Wow, such a detailed article, I'm amazed! 😏

