Ghost9 unveils full tracklist for 1st comeback album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL'

Ghost9 is continuing the countdown until their very first comeback!

On December 1 KST, the Maroo Entertainment rookie boy group revealed the tracklist for their 2nd mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL.' The tracklist reveals six songs in title, including title track "W.ALL." Participating in the production of the album are Papermaker, EB, and WWWAVE, who were all a part of the production team on Ghost9's debut album 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR' as well.

Meanwhile, 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' is set for release on December 11.

Check out the full tracklist below!