4

1

News
Posted by danisurst 42 minutes ago

Ghost9 unveils full tracklist for 1st comeback album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL'

AKP STAFF

Ghost9 is continuing the countdown until their very first comeback!

On December 1 KST, the Maroo Entertainment rookie boy group revealed the tracklist for their 2nd mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL.' The tracklist reveals six songs in title, including title track "W.ALL." Participating in the production of the album are Papermaker, EB, and WWWAVE, who were all a part of the production team on Ghost9's debut album 'PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR' as well.

Meanwhile, 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' is set for release on December 11.

Check out the full tracklist below!

  1. Ghost9
1 329 Share 80% Upvoted

0

furik88 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Fantastic news! Ghost9 really surprised me with their debut album. I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. That being said i'm really excited for their comeback.

Share
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND