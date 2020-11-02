2PM's Jun.K boasts princely visuals in new concept images for '20 Minutes' solo comeback

4

Jun.K is continuing the countdown until his solo comeback!

On November 30 KST, the 2PM vocalist dropped a new batch of concept images teasing the release of his 3rd mini solo album '20 Minutes.' In the images, Jun.K is seen in three entirely different concepts, evoking moods that range from romantic and soft to chic and charismatic, alluding to his versatility as an artist who has adapted to a number of different genres.

Meanwhile, '20 Minutes' is set for release on December 9.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for more teasers ahead of this exciting comeback!


