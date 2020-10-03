1

VERIVERY's Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin get charismatic for 'FACE US' teasers

VERIVERY has wrapped up their concept photo releases with YongseungKangmin, and Yeonho.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the teaser photos of members Hoyoung and Dongheon and then Minchanand Gyehyeon. Now, VERIVERY has released the last three members Yongseung, Kangmin, and Yeonho.

The three members also pose in the red and blue lighting, showing a contrast between the hot and cold in the photos. In the teaser videos, the members also take on different concepts but all feature the same red blindfold.

VERIVERY will be releasing their album 'Face Us' and music video on October 13.

