VERIVERY releasing striking concept photos and character teaser for Hoyoung and Dongheon for their fifth mini-album 'Face Us'

VERIVERY is getting warmed up to make their comeback as they began releasing teaser photos and videos of the two members.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the promotion schedule showing the teaser release dates. Just as the schedule chart, members Hoyoung and Dongheon take the lead in the first round of teasers to be released.

The two members show a hot and cold temperature as they pose in the red and blue lighting in both the photos and video clips released. The overall vibe gives off an apocalyptic scene with heavy deep base music.

VERIVERY will be releasing their album 'Face Us' and music video on October 13. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!