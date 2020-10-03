Pentagon talk about the song that represents them most in 'WE: PENTAGON' interview film

Pentagon has started on their promotion schedule for 'WE:TH'.

The first thing on the boys' promotion schedule was the 'WE: PENTAGON' interview film, and fans can see the boys talk about the songs that represent them the most. Hui chose Park Hyo Sin's "Wildflower", Hongseok chose Pentagon's own "Alien", Shinwon chose Pentagon's "Naughty Boy", Yeo One chose his own "Hope", Yanan chose Pentagon's "Spring Snow", Yuto chose The Heavy's "Same Ol'", Kino chose Chet Baker's "I Fall in Love Too Easily", and Wooseok chose his own "Domino". Through the songs, the boys talked also about their growth, their music, and more. At the end, the members chose what made them sad and happy- so make sure to watch for who chose 'Pentagon', 'Hui-hyung', 'our members', and 'people' for what made them sad, and who chose 'imagination', 'the work we do', 'music', and of course - 'Universe', their fanclub.

Pentagon's 10th mini-album will be released on October 12 at 6 PM KST.