GFriend unveils magical tracklist for 10th mini album '回: Walpurgis Night'

GFriend has unveiled their tracklist for their upcoming album.

On October 26 KST, the Source Music girl group revealed the tracklist for '回: Walpurgis Night', their 10th mini album containing eleven tracks in total. In addition to the title song "Mago", the album features a collection of magical numbers, such as "Love Spell", "Three of Cups", and "GRWM". There are also several unit tracks that the members have paired up for!

Which track are you most excited to hear? Stay tuned for GFriend's album release on November 9 at 6 PM KST.