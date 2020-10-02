SS501's Heo Young Saeng says he hated promoting 'U R Man' & got angry when he found himself humming it

On October 2, SS501 members Heo Young Saeng and Kim Kyu Jong greeted viewers on a special broadcast of SBS's 'MMTG (Civilization Express)' - a Chuseok special concert down memory lane!

On this day, Heo Young Saeng and Kim Kyu Jong chose SS501 songs "U R Man" and "Because I'm Stupid" as the group's top two "hidden gem" songs. But in Heo Young Saeng's case, he had a lot to say about his love/hate relationship with "U R Man".

First, Heo Young Sang began by saying, "At the time, I wanted to tear the stage with a really powerful performance. But then we received this song. It's a classic Korean-bbong genre (A signature Korean genre combining retro and cheesy vibes, similar to trot)."

He continued, "I hate the song, and I was angry that we had to promote it, but then I kept humming the song over and over even off the stage. When I caught myself doing it, I got even angrier." On the other hand, fellow members Kim Kyu Jong smiled and said, "If people like this song now, then I think it's a good song."

However, Heo Young Saeng went on to vent his frustration with some of the nonsensical choreography moves of "U R Man", and shared the story of how he tried to convince the producer to change the title to "I'm Your Man". He argued, "All you remember when you hear this song is 'I'm your man~'. So the title should be 'I'm Your Man'. But the producer hyung kept saying that the title was 'U R Man'."

Producer Han Sang Won, the mastermind behind "I'm Your Man", also made a guest appearance during the segment to give his thoughts. "Actually, the title was 'I'm Your Man' at first. But someone at the company changed it to 'U R Man'." Heo Young Saeng recalled the events differently, as he claimed, "Hyung and I argued about this in the recording room once. You kept telling me that 'U R Man' is a more 'clean' title."





You can hear more stories about SS501's "U R Man" and "Because I'm Stupid" on the full Chuseok special broadcast of SBS's 'MMTG (Civilization Express)'!