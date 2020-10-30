A member of a famous indie band was sentenced to prison on drug charges

It was belatedly reported that a member of a well-known indie band was sentenced to prison on drug charges. The police found that the band member (age 39) had purchased and used illegal drugs.

According to the court on October 30, Judge Park Soo Hyun of the Seoul Southern District Court sentenced an indie band member, who is suspected of violating the law on drug management, to one and a half years in prison and 3.05 million KRW (~2,683 USD) in fines on the 23rd of this month.





On the same day, the court stated, "The crime is not light considering the number and the type of crime it is. It was revealed that some of the crimes were committed while the individual was being investigated by the investigative agency."





It was revealed that the band member had purchased and administered drugs worth 2 million KRW (~1760 USD) throughout five different occasions starting from 2018.



He is also accused of distributing drugs while hiding in parking lots at Hangang Park to others and attempting to buy drugs.



The man was also reportedly fined 1 million KRW (~880 USD) for violating the Aviation Violation Act in 2017 for smoking e-cigarettes inside the plane.



