The foreigner who dug a hole to escape quarantine has been captured

Police arrested the foreign man who dug a hole and escaped from the temporary living facility during mandatory quarantine. The man was arrested in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, after two days.

The Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul stated that they arrested the Indonesian man at a street vendor in Cheonju and escorted him to the Namdaemun Police Station at 2 PM on October 7th.

A police official stated, "We caught the man after tracking down all possible routes and means of transportation through the surveillance cameras. It's difficult for us to disclose the exact location."



The police official also continued to state, "The investigation will be conducted at the Namdaemun Police station on charges of violating the Act on The Prevention and Countermeasures of Infectious Diseases. We are going to investigate the reasons for his escape and his exact routes. However, there is a possibility that the investigation will be delayed due to issues such as interpretation."

The Indonesian man was reported to have escaped a day before he was supposed to be released from his 14-day quarantine. He was to leave the temporary living facility on October 5th after entering the facility on September 21. He reportedly escaped from the facility by digging a hole on the wall next to the main gate of the building.