Dara reveals she had secretly dated male celebrities but was never caught

Singer Dara confessed that she secretly dated other celebrities.

Dara appeared as a guest on MBC every1's 'South Korean Foreigners' on October 7 with Lieutenant Ken Rhee and Kim Jae Woo.

On the broadcast this day, host Kim Yong Man stated, "I heard you secretly dated celebrities before. Was there a time you were caught?" and asked Dara about her dating life.

Dara responded, "There were times it might have been noticeable but I was never caught."



Dara claimed that she had been dating after her debut but was never caught even once.

The host asked if she had thoughts about openly dating someone in which Dara answered, "If I like someone, I don't want to hide anymore."





When the host asked if she has someone she likes, she responded "Unfortunately not right now" with a great disappointment.

Meanwhile, Dara debuted in 2009 with the girl group 2NE1 and has been active as an actress appearing on various shows. Recently, she donated a total of 30,000 masks to the Korea Children's Association and Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.