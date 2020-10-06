A foreigner digs a hole and escapes from the temporary living facility during quarantine

Recently, the Korean police are tracking down a foreigner who dug a hole and escaped from the temporary living facility a day before he was set to be released from his quarantine.

A temporary living facility has been set up in Myeong-dong, Seoul, as a quarantine center during the COVID19 pandemic. This living facility has been set up for individuals who do not have a place to quarantine themselves after coming to Korea from overseas. All foreign travelers who come to Korea must be quarantined for two weeks.

The Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul stated on October 6th, that they are tracking the route of a 24-year-old Indonesian man who disappeared from the temporary living facility in Myeong-dong. They began the search following a request from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Indonesian man was scheduled to be released on October 5th after entering the quarantine facility on September 21st. The man came down to the first floor of the building on October 4th and dug a passage and then went through a hole in the wall to escape.

A police official stated, "We are assuming he fled the facility through the hole that was created on the wall next to the main gate. We are not able to know the exact circumstances because that area was a blind spot that was not caught by the surveillance camera."

The police are tracking down the Indonesian man after checking the scene and analyzing other surveillance footage around the area.