T-ara's Eunjung cast as lead in upcoming film 'I Will Song'

T-ara's Eunjung has been cast in the upcoming film 'I Will Song'.



On October 14, her label Cabin 74 revealed Eunjung has been cast as the female lead in the film about aspiring singer Mool Kyul, who has a fateful meeting with an aspiring director named Ba Ram played by actor Goo Won. Mool Kyul's life was centered around music until she suddenly lost her will for life before her official debut as a singer.



Eunjung expressed, "I'm excited and nervous to be trying a character I've never played before. I'll work hard to portray Mool Kyul, who overcomes her pain to heal and become filled with hope again. I hope viewers will be able to feel the truth in this project, which aims to show how youth can overcome their scars and have the courage to chase their dreams instead of falling into despair."



'I Will Song' is scheduled to start filming later this month.