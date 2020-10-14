4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

EXO's D.O. reportedly cast in upcoming movie 'The Moon' alongside veteran actor Seol Kyung Gu

AKP STAFF

EXO's D.O. has reportedly been cast in the upcoming movie 'The Moon' alongside veteran actor Seol Kyung Gu.

According to film industry insiders on October 14, D.O. and Seol Kyung Gu have been cast in the upcoming science-fiction film directed by Kim Yong Hwa, who was behind 'Along with the Gods'. 'The Moon' tells the story of a man accidentally left alone in space and another man on Earth who desperately tries to bring him back safely.

The EXO member will play an astronaut stranded on the moon, while Seol Kyung Gu is set to take on a scientist at an astronomical observatory on Earth who happens to come across him. 

'The Moon' will start filming in the first half of 2021. 

  1. EXO
  2. D.O.
  3. SEOL KYUNG GU
  4. THE MOON
1 977 Share 100% Upvoted

0

T_Jazz1,356 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

♫ Line'm up! Line'm up! ♫

Share
Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
21 hours ago   7   996
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,595

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND