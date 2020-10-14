EXO's D.O. reportedly cast in upcoming movie 'The Moon' alongside veteran actor Seol Kyung Gu

EXO's D.O. has reportedly been cast in the upcoming movie 'The Moon' alongside veteran actor Seol Kyung Gu.



According to film industry insiders on October 14, D.O. and Seol Kyung Gu have been cast in the upcoming science-fiction film directed by Kim Yong Hwa, who was behind 'Along with the Gods'. 'The Moon' tells the story of a man accidentally left alone in space and another man on Earth who desperately tries to bring him back safely.



The EXO member will play an astronaut stranded on the moon, while Seol Kyung Gu is set to take on a scientist at an astronomical observatory on Earth who happens to come across him.



'The Moon' will start filming in the first half of 2021.