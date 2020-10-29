Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, & Weeekly to attend the '2020 The Fact Music Awards'

The upcoming '2020 The Fact Music Awards' has announced its next lineup of attending artists!

Rising 4th generation stars including Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and Weeekly will be joining the festivities at this year's 'The Fact Music Awards', taking place this December. They'll be joining previously announced artists including BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, and ITZY.





Meanwhile, this year's 'The Fact Music Awards' ('TMA') will take place online as a result of COVID19, featuring spectacular performances and large-scale sets. Stay tuned for more details including nominations and voting details, coming soon!

