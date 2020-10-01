ONEWE reveal special Chuseok version of 'Parting' MV

ONEWE have revealed a special Chuseok version of their music video for "Parting".



In the MV, ONEWE wear hanbok as they play a toned down rendition of their latest track that includes a traditional Korean flute. "Parting" is a soft rock ballad, and it's about a separation that feels like the end of the world.



Watch ONEWE's "Parting" Chuseok MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.