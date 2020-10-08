7

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen's The8, Mingyu, and DK are ready for the comeback with their special album '; [Semicolon]'

The boys of Seventeen continue to prepare for their comeback as they release more individual teaser photos.

Seventeen began releasing teaser photos previously. On October 9 KST, the boy group unveiled the teaser photos of members The8, Mingyu, and DK

The teaser photos also include two sets of concept photos for each member just as before - The members show off a boyish charm in the first photo while they give off a retro 70s vibe in the second photo.

Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released!

  1. Seventeen
  2. DK
  3. Mingyu
  4. The8
1

quark1239511,608 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

So if they're release these by birth year is tomorrow just Seungkwan and Vernon and then Dino alone or will Dino be an honorary 98 Liners tomorrow. 🤭

1

starsforyeo15 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

h e l p they looking so fine 😭 So excited for this comeback~

