Seventeen's The8, Mingyu, and DK are ready for the comeback with their special album '; [Semicolon]'

The boys of Seventeen continue to prepare for their comeback as they release more individual teaser photos.

Seventeen began releasing teaser photos previously. On October 9 KST, the boy group unveiled the teaser photos of members The8, Mingyu, and DK.

The teaser photos also include two sets of concept photos for each member just as before - The members show off a boyish charm in the first photo while they give off a retro 70s vibe in the second photo.



Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released!