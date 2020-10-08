TWICE's Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu share their thoughts about their upcoming seventh Japanese single 'Better'

TWICE members are busy preparing for their comeback in two countries back-to-back. They are scheduled to release a comeback album in Korea this month, followed by the release of this Japanese single next month.

Previously, four members of the group explained the upcoming single album. This time, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu shared their thoughts about their upcoming seventh Japanese single.

The seventh Japanese single for TWICE will be released next month on the 18th.