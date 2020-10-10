3

Seventeen unveils the group concept photo for their special album '; [Semicolon]'

Seventeen continues to release teaser photos for their special album '; [Semicolon]'.

On October 11 at midnight KST, the group finally unveiled group concept photos for their upcoming album. Just as the previously released individual concept photos, the boys show off a boyish charm in the first photo while they give off a retro 70s vibe in the second photo.

Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the images below. Are you excited? 

