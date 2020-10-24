4

Refund Sisters exude charisma for 'W Korea'

Refund Sisters brought their charisma to 'W Korea' magazine.


On October 24th, W Korea released a pictorial featuring Refund Sisters. Each member gives off seductive yet charismatic vibes. It's no question that all four sisters are well-known for their captivating visuals, but many netizens are saying that this pictorial is their most legendary yet and they are hoping to see them take on another project as a group. 

Take a look at some sample cuts from the pictorial below. What do you think?

